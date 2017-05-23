Suspect to be arraigned on false identity/theft charges

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford police say a suspect arrested for using a false identity and fraudulent credit card information in Connecticut is going to be arraigned on similar charges from Louisiana and Texas.

According to police, Anthony Ranko was taken into custody in Connecticut after making purchases at a local jewelry store with a credit card of a deceased individual.

Investigators say Ranko made these false purchases in upwards of $100,000.

During the booking process Ranko was found to have extraditable arrest warrants in two other states stemming from similar crimes.

He was charged as a fugitive from justice and will be arraigned on these charges on Tuesday.

Ranko is expected to face additional charges in Connecticut.