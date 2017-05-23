Swimming safety tips

Memorial Day Weekend, many say is the unofficial start to summer. Whether the weather cooperates or not, you’ll likely end up swimming relatively soon. but before you put your feet into the water, there are some things that you need to be sure are taken care of first.

It’s always a good time going for a swim in the summer. Beaches, lakes, pools, and even splash pads provide a great relief from the heat and a good time as well. But don’t think danger can’t strike just because it’s never happened, especially with your kids.

Trooper First Class Kelly Grant, Connecticut State Police notes, “Accidents happen within a second. It can happen in an instant. Your child may be able to swim but it may be that one instance where they get a cramp, or they hit their head, or they inhale some water and start choking so you need to be there for them.”

And the same goes for adults, especially when you’re on a lake or a beach.

Lindsay DeMartino of Soundview Family YMCA in Branford said, “Never swim alone. For a child always swim with an adult. If there’s any currents, never swim with the current.”

And speaking of currents, be aware that rip currents can happen even in Long Island Sound. If you find yourself stuck in one, make sure you swim parallel to the shore and you’ll escape easily. As far as life jackets or swimmies are concerned, they’re not all created equal!

“Always use a US Coast Guard approved flotation device, it actually says it on the device itself.” mentioned DeMartino

Also know the value of swimming lessons, regardless of whether you plan on getting onto the pool.

“Even learning just how to keep yourself afloat until help can get to you.” Explained DeMartino. “That’s really important and that’s something swim lessons, or just even a safety around the water program can help with educating.”

If you’re looking to get some lessons for free, the Soundview YMCA is offering free weekly lessons to the public during the month of June. For more info on that, CLICK HERE.