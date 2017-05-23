T-Mobile and Sprint in “informal” discussions over possible merger

(WTNH) — According to Bloomberg News, the nation’s third and fourth largest wireless carriers are discussing a potential merger.

T-Mobile and Sprint are having discussions about joining the two companies together.

Mobile customers have largely benefited from ongoing price wars between companies over “unlimited” data plans and other cell phone services. However, if the two providers merge together, the prices of some plans could rise.

Sprint previously attempted to merge with T-Mobile in 2014, but scrapped the plan due to concerns with antitrust laws.