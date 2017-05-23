T-Mobile and Sprint in “informal” discussions over possible merger

By Published:

(WTNH) — According to Bloomberg News, the nation’s third and fourth largest wireless carriers are discussing a potential merger.

T-Mobile and Sprint are having discussions about joining the two companies together.

Mobile customers have largely benefited from ongoing price wars between companies over “unlimited” data plans and other cell phone services. However, if the two providers merge together, the prices of some plans could rise.

Sprint previously attempted to merge with T-Mobile in 2014, but scrapped the plan due to concerns with antitrust laws.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s