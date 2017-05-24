2 motorcycles stolen in Vernon burglary

(WTNH / Report-It / Tayler Kaplan)

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon police are attempting to identify the people that broke into a motorcycle shop in Vernon and stole two motorcycles early Tuesday morning.

Vernon police confirm that around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, two people broke into Kaplan Cycles & the New England Motorcycle Museum, located at 200 West Main Street in the Rockville section of Vernon, while a third person remained outside. The thieves smashed windows to open doors, and then removed two motorcycles from the shop.

Tayler Kaplan, one of the owners of Kaplan Cycles, reached out to News 8 via Report-It with surveillance footage from the burglary.

According to Kaplan, a witness came forward later on Tuesday morning, and described seeing a black Lincoln sedan with chrome rims passing by the shop multiple times around the time the robbery took place. Vernon police are continuing their investigation.

If you witnessed this burglary, or if you have any information that could help officers in their investigation, you’re asked to call Vernon police at 860-872-9126.