Apple patents circular pizza box to stop soggy crusts

(WTNH) — The company that helped update the cell phone is now taking a stab at addressing one of the world’s biggest problems – soggy pizza crusts.

Apple believes it has found a solution to keeping pizza crusts crisp throughout the delivery process.

The tech giant created a circular pizza box and filed a patent for it back in 2010.

According to the patent, the boxes feature openings on the top of the container which allows moisture to escape, keeping the food inside from getting soggy.

The patent also notes the boxes can be stored in stacks to minimize storage space.

