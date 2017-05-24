Bridgeport councilor seeks protective order against gadfly

By Published:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A councilor in Connecticut’s largest city is seeking protection from a man she says shows up at every meeting and starts “ranting and raving” at her.

Bridgeport Councilor the Rev. Mary McBride-Lee says in her request for a civil protective order that Cecil Young finally went too far at the May 15 meeting and she felt “harassed, threatened and bullied.” She did not specify what was said at the meeting.

Young’s focus at meetings is often his unsuccessful quest for vindication after being fired from his city job years ago.

Young tells the Connecticut Post that at the May 15 meeting he simply asked for more compassion from McBride-Lee and another councilor. He said he cannot be accused of stalking because he does not call or follow McBride-Lee.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s