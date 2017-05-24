Bullets found on school bus in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. (WTNH) — Two bullets were found Tuesday morning on a school bus that services Marlborough Elementary School, RHAM Middle School, and RHAM High School, according to authorities.

State police say a Marlborough Elementary School student found a spent bullet casing and a training round tucked into the bus seat. Regional School District 8 Superintendent Robert Siminski says the student told school officials immediately, and they told state police.

Siminski says state police have determined where the bullets came from, and the student involved is being dealt with by police and his parents.