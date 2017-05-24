Car into utility pole leads to power outages in Vernon

Utility poles and power lines (file).

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH)– A car crash into a utility pole led to over 300 power outages in Vernon on Wednesday.

Police say West Street is closed between West Main Street and Union Street after a car crashed into a utility pole. The accident impacted the power line and knocked out power in the area.

As of 1:30 p.m., Eversource reported 320 customers experiencing outages but they had crews on scene working to fix the pole and power appears to have been restored.

There is no word on any injuries or the cause of the crash at this time.

