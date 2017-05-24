Ceremony held for fallen law enforcement officers in Meriden

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Wednesday, Governor Dannel Malloy will be honoring Connecticut law enforcement officers. Their names will be added to the memorial later this year.

In 1985 members of the Connecticut Police Chief’s Association formed a statewide committee to ensure that a permanent memorial would be erected to honor all officers local, state and federal who had lost their lives while serving the citizens of the State of Connecticut. In 1989 after four years of fund raising efforts, the first pieces of granite began to arrive at the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden. After several months of construction and years of raising the necessary funds, the Memorial was dedicated in October 1989.

The Connecticut Law Enforcement Memorial is a fitting tribute and a constant reminder of the ultimate sacrifice that law enforcement officers make on behalf of everyone.

The ceremony is taking place at 11:00 a.m. at the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden.