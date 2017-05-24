Community reacts to newborn baby discovered behind Danbury grocery store

Related Coverage Danbury police find newborn behind Main Street grocery store

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A newborn baby was found behind a grocery store in Danbury. Those who frequent the store are reacting.

Esra Coban said, “I’m so sad you know.” Sunday night police discovered the baby boy behind Zaytuna Grocery.

The baby was wrapped in clothing and was taken to Danbury Hospital.

Coban added, “If there is no solution…if there is no alternative…you should put your baby in a safe place rather than putting the baby in here.” There are Safe Haven Infant Protection Laws that let a person give up an unwanted infant anonymously.



Despina Drougas, spokesperson for Baby Safe Haven explained, “Baby Safe Haven allows the woman to leave her newborn to a staffed worker at an emergency room department at a hospital up to thirty days old, no questions asked.” The organization is on a mission to make the regulations on safe baby laws the same in every state.

Drougas added, “We are working on getting all the laws in each state to be coherent with each other.”

Drougas is trying to get the word out. “Baby Safe Haven law allows lives to be saved, the baby as well as the mothers so it’s important that the mother knows about her options,” she said.

