Connecticut lawmakers consider bill to waive some license fees for veterans

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A bill has passed the Connecticut house that would waive certain license replacement fees for veterans. H.B. 6061 – An Act Waiving the Fee for Veterans Who Have Certain Driver’s Licenses or Identity Cards Reissued Prior to Expiration, requires the DMV commissioner to waive the fee for one duplicate license or identity cards issued to veterans who want to include the state’s veteran status designation on the identification.

Right now, the fee for a duplicate license or identity card is $30. Duplicate licenses are those reissued before to expiration or with modifications such as the veteran status designation.

State Representatives Tony D’Amelio (R-71) and Stephanie Cummings (R-74) cosponsored the bill.

“The brave men and women of our armed forces have earned our respect through selfless sacrifice and service to others,” Rep. D’Amelio said. “Reducing this fee is the least we can do for their continued service to our state and country.”

“I am honored to be able to support the dedicated men and women who put their lives on the line to keep us safe,” Rep. Cummings said. “We value their commitment, dedication and sacrifice, and reducing even small fees like this goes a long way to show our support as a state.”

The bill now goes to the Connecticut Senate. The legislative session ends at midnight Wednesday, June 7th.