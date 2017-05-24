Connecticut lawmakers consider bill to waive some license fees for veterans

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A bill has passed the Connecticut house that would waive certain license replacement fees for veterans. H.B. 6061 – An Act Waiving the Fee for Veterans Who Have Certain Driver’s Licenses or Identity Cards Reissued Prior to Expiration, requires the DMV commissioner to waive the fee for one duplicate license or identity cards issued to veterans who want to include the state’s veteran status designation on the identification.

Right now, the fee for a duplicate license or identity card is $30. Duplicate licenses are those reissued before to expiration or with modifications such as the veteran status designation.

State Representatives Tony D’Amelio (R-71) and Stephanie Cummings (R-74) cosponsored the bill.

“The brave men and women of our armed forces have earned our respect through selfless sacrifice and service to others,” Rep. D’Amelio said. “Reducing this fee is the least we can do for their continued service to our state and country.”

“I am honored to be able to support the dedicated men and women who put their lives on the line to keep us safe,” Rep. Cummings said. “We value their commitment, dedication and sacrifice, and reducing even small fees like this goes a long way to show our support as a state.”

The bill now goes to the Connecticut Senate. The legislative session ends at midnight Wednesday, June 7th.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s