Connecticut State Police ask for help identifying bank robber in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Troopers received a call on Wednesday around 4:37 p.m. that the TD Bank North on Storrs Road in Mansfield was robbed by a man.

They say the man was wearing a baseball hat, glasses and a sweatshirt.

Officers say the suspect demanded money from the teller and once he received an undisclosed amount of money, he left the bank on foot.

The suspect left through the northeast entrance/exit to the front of the mall. Officials say the suspect then got into a light color, smaller sized pick-up truck and fled in an unknown direction.

No weapon was implied or shown and no injuries were reported.

If anyone has any information, please contact police at (860) 896-3233. Police say any and all information will remain confidential.