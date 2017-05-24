Crash temporarily closes I-395 in Killingly

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to a crash on I-395 Wednesday afternoon between a car and a tractor trailer.
The incident temporarily closed a section of the highway by exit 43 in Killingly.
**Highway Closed** KILLINGLY I-395 SB South of Exit 43 #VehicleCrash Involving TT #CTTraffic #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/F0fafIHiGZ
— QVEC-911 (@QVEC911) May 24, 2017
State police are saying the two-car crash was serious and the driver of the car was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
**First Look** KILLINGLY #VehicleCrash Involving TT I-395 SB South of Exit 43 #CTTraffic #TrafficAlert Photo: WINY pic.twitter.com/GYmyzlBXMF
— QVEC-911 (@QVEC911) May 24, 2017
Authorities are continuing to investigate the situation.