Dunkin’ Donuts Iced Coffee Day Supports Two CT Children’s Hospitals

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Today Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating ‘Iced Coffee Day’ by paying it forward to two, local children’s hospitals.

For every cup of Dunkin’ Donuts iced coffee you buy today, they’ll donate a dollar to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

The promotion is happening at all participating CT-based Dunkin’ locations, excluding Fairfield County.

Last year, ‘Iced Coffee Day’ raised $140,000 for the hospital, each respectively receiving $70,000. The funds are unrestricted, so they can go to help anything and everything at the hospitals. From new, lifesaving technology, to backup generators, and family support. There’s emotional and social support that goes into providing care for the children and the encompassing family.

Learn more about the work of Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, and visit a Dunkin’ location and pick up your iced coffee to make a difference.