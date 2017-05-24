Family worries for New England based rapper who opened for Ariana Grande in Manchester U.K.

(WTNH)– One person from our region was at the Manchester, England arena when the terror attack happened. A New England based rap star named Bia was the opening act for Ariana Grande.

The up and coming rap star is tweeting her condolences to the victims and her family here in New England is worried not just about them, but the affects on Bia as well.

“Bianca is amazing. I’m very proud. Ever since she was a little girl she loved singing and dancing,” said Anthony Tamasi, Bia’s uncle.

New England’s own Bianca Landrau is better known as “Bia.” She grew up in Medford, Massachusetts, and has been living her dream of performing. But on Monday night she lived through a nightmare as the opening act for Ariana Grande in Manchester, England.

Her uncle Tony was too shaken to be on camera, but he is relieved Bia is okay

“She called. She is okay. She’s very upset. When the blast happened they were packing, leaving the stage and it was chaos and now she is at a hotel. I don’t know where she is. She’s upset because people died,” said Tamasi.

On Tuesday, Bia tweeted: “My heart is heavy today as I extend my prayers to the children and families affected by last night’s horrible tragedy in Manchester. We ask each one of you to join us in keeping all who are suffering in your thoughts and prayers.”

“i hear she is very sad, her state of mind that she can take this. She’s got a good head on her shoulder,” said Mary Jackson, a relative.

“I just want her home safe and when I talked to her she wants to come home,” said Tamasi.

Here in the U.S., everything from ballparks to train stations are re-evaluating their security measures, worried about terrorists focusing on so-called soft targets.