Gil on the Go: West Rock Stream Academy

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  In this week’s Gil on the Go, Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons visited the West Rock Stream Academy in New Haven to discuss the weather with students.

The weather is looking to get wetter over the next few days. Moderate to heavy showers will arrive on Thursday and will continue into Friday morning. Conditions will improve slightly with hit or miss showers predicted for Friday afternoon and evening. Temperature highs will be in the upper 50s for Thursday before creeping into the 60s on Friday.

Gil has the full forecast and spoke with some of the students at the school about weather in the videos above.

