In The Bender Kitchen: Junior chef Luke Macy’s strawberry tart

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Junior chef Luke Macy is ready for strawberry season by preparing a strawberry tart.
Ingredients:
For crust:
- 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup sugar 1 stick
- 1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, then cut into pieces 2 to 3 tablespoons cold water
For filling:
- 8-ounce package cream cheese,
- softened 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 large egg, beaten lightly
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup seedless strawberry jam
- 1 tablespoon water
- 3 cups fresh strawberries
Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Make crust:
- In a food processor blend together flour, sugar, and butter until mixture resembles coarse meal.
- Add 2 tablespoons water and toss until incorporated. 3.
- Add enough remaining water if necessary until mixture begins to come together but is still crumbly.
- Press crust evenly onto bottom and sides of an 11-inch tart pan with removable fluted rim.
- Prick crust with a fork and bake in middle of oven until golden, about 30 minutes.
- Make filling while crust bakes:
- In a bowl with an electric mixer beat together cream cheese, sugar, vanilla, and egg until smooth.
- Add flour and blend mixture well.
- Pour filling into warm crust, spreading evenly, and bake in middle of oven until set, about 20 minutes.
- Cool tart in pan on a rack.
- Make topping:
- In a small saucepan heat jam with water over moderate heat, stirring, until melted and smooth.
- Remove pan from heat and cool jam slightly.
- Arrange raspberries decoratively on top of tart and brush gently with jam.