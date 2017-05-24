In The Bender Kitchen: Junior chef Luke Macy’s strawberry tart

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Junior chef Luke Macy is ready for strawberry season by preparing a strawberry tart.

Ingredients:

For crust:

  • 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup sugar 1 stick
  • 1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, then cut into pieces 2 to 3 tablespoons cold water

For filling:

  • 8-ounce package cream cheese,
  • softened 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 large egg, beaten lightly
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup seedless strawberry jam
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 3 cups fresh strawberries

Preparation:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Make crust:
    • In a food processor blend together flour, sugar, and butter until mixture resembles coarse meal.
    • Add 2 tablespoons water and toss until incorporated. 3.
    • Add enough remaining water if necessary until mixture begins to come together but is still crumbly.
    • Press crust evenly onto bottom and sides of an 11-inch tart pan with removable fluted rim.
    • Prick crust with a fork and bake in middle of oven until golden, about 30 minutes.
  3. Make filling while crust bakes:
    • In a bowl with an electric mixer beat together cream cheese, sugar, vanilla, and egg until smooth.
    • Add flour and blend mixture well.
    • Pour filling into warm crust, spreading evenly, and bake in middle of oven until set, about 20 minutes.
    • Cool tart in pan on a rack.
  4. Make topping:
    • In a small saucepan heat jam with water over moderate heat, stirring, until melted and smooth.
    • Remove pan from heat and cool jam slightly.
    • Arrange raspberries decoratively on top of tart and brush gently with jam.

 

