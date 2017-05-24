King tide may lead to coastal flooding in Connecticut

(WTNH) — The highest tides of the year combined with an easterly wind may lead to minor-moderate coastal flooding at the Shoreline of New Haven and Fairfield Counties. The Thursday and Friday high tide cycles are the “king tides” for this year. Simply put, the king tide is the highest tide of the year. It’s influenced by the position of the moon in relation to the Earth.

The two highest tides of the year are Thursday evening and Friday night. High tide is around 11:45 pm Thursday evening, and close to 12:45 am Friday night. There will be an east-northeast wind during the day and evening on Thursday. The persistent wind and the higher-than-normal tide will likely lead to minor-moderate coastal flooding in the normally flood-prone areas of New Haven and Fairfield Counties. The following is the Coastal Flood Advisory statement from the National Weather Service.

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 1 AM EDT FRIDAY... * LOCATIONS...LOW LYING COASTAL AREAS ALONG WESTERN LONG ISLAND SOUND. * TIDAL DEPARTURES...AROUND 1 FT ABOVE ASTRONOMICAL TIDES TONIGHT AND 1 TO 1 1/2 FT THURSDAY MORNING AND THURSDAY NIGHT. * TIMING...MINOR FLOODING AROUND THE TIMES OF HIGH TIDE THURSDAY NIGHT. BRIEF AND LOCALIZED MINOR FLOODING POSSIBLE WITH TONIGHT'S AND THURSDAY MORNING HIGH TIDE. * IMPACTS...MINOR FLOODING OF THE MOST VULNERABLE WATERFRONT AND SHORELINE ROADS...AND ADJACENT PROPERTIES DUE TO HEIGHT OF STORM TIDE OR WAVE SPLASHOVER THURSDAY NIGHT. INUNDATION OF 1 TO 1 1/2 FT ABOVE GROUND LEVEL IN THE LOWEST LYING SPOTS. A FEW ROAD CLOSURES LIKELY WITH A LOW THREAT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY INDICATES THAT ONSHORE WINDS AND TIDES WILL COMBINE TO GENERATE FLOODING OF LOW AREAS ALONG THE SHORE. && ...WESTERN L.I. SOUND WATER LEVELS FOR THURSDAY NIGHT... COASTAL............TIME OF......FORECAST TOTAL......FLOOD..... LOCATION...........HIGH TIDE.....WATER LEVEL........CATEGORY.. .................................(MLLW/MHHW).................. KINGS POINT NY......1136 PM..10.5-11.0/2.7-3.2......MINOR..... STAMFORD CT.........1151 PM..10.3-10.8/2.5-3.0......MINOR..... BRIDGEPORT CT.......1148 PM...9.6-10.1/2.3-2.8......MINOR..... NEW HAVEN CT........1147 PM....8.8-9.3/2.1-2.6......MIN-MOD...