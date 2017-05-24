Man named Killings pleads guilty for heroin overdose death

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut has announced that 39-year-old Ramon Killings has pleaded guilty Wednesday in Hartford federal court for the distribution of heroin.

According to court documents, his distribution of heroin resulted in the overdose death of a 33-year-old Stratford woman on December 4, 2016. Documents revealed that Killings, also known as Blade, sold the heroin to the woman’s boyfriend the night before.

As part of the investigation, police made controlled purchases from Killings in December of 2016 and January 2017. On January 18th he was taken into custody on a federal criminal complaint and during the arrest was found to have quantities of heroin and crack cocaine in his possession

Killings is scheduled to be sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Alfred V. Covello on August 16th of this year. He faces a maximum term of 20 years.