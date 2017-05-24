Memorial Day DUI Checkpoint and Roving Patrols

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Memorial Day is the unofficial kickoff to summer and with that celebration, State Police want to remind you not to drink and drive. And you can bet police will be out looking for drunk drivers to keep the roads safe.

Checkpoints and roving patrols will be all over the state. Here’s the specifics in Meriden.

On Friday, May 26th, 2017 between the hours of 6 p.m. – 2 a.m., State Troopers from the Connecticut State Police will be doing a spot check on Interstate 91 in the Exit 16 area in Meriden. Also, beginning Friday, May 26th, until Tuesday May 30th, 2017, troopers will be doing roving DUI patrols on Route 15 in the North Haven area, Interstate-91 in the North Haven area, Interstate-691 in Meriden and on Route 8 in the Shelton area.

Lieutenant David DelVecchia, the Commanding Officer at Troop I, in Bethany, reminds motorists that Connecticut State Troopers are extremely vigilant in their DUI enforcement efforts and that the State Police will have extra State Troopers on duty to concentrate on DUI enforcement.