More Rain on the Way

By Published:

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

(WTNH) — A few showers this morning through around midday as a system moves past New England. The heaviest of the rain will fall along the shoreline but slowly advance towards the north. We’ll dry things out for the afternoon with temps that will get into the 60s to around 70. A much better chance for heavier rain on Thursday into Friday AM.

forecast first morning1 More Rain on the Way

There is potential for more than an inch of rain in Connecticut by midday Friday. After a break in the action this evening, clouds once again increase overnight tonight before a round of rain moves in by Thursday AM. Thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon/evening as well but we’re not expecting anything severe with this system. The good news is, it won’t be raining the whole time Thursday into Friday as we’re expecting waves of downpours rather than all day rain.

2017 hbh kevin1 More Rain on the Way

Friday afternoon we’ll dry out and continue with the dry weather into Saturday. Saturday is the pick of the weekend with sun and clouds and temps around 70. Sunday and Monday will feature temps in the 60s to around 70. Most of the time it’s dry but there will be some passing showers from time to time. So if you have any outdoor plans for Memorial Day, not a bad idea to have a backup indoor plan or a tent!

Thanks for reading!

-Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Interact with me on facebook or twitter! Send me a message on social media, and I’ll get back to you!

3 day weekend1 More Rain on the Way

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s