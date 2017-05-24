More Rain on the Way

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

(WTNH) — A few showers this morning through around midday as a system moves past New England. The heaviest of the rain will fall along the shoreline but slowly advance towards the north. We’ll dry things out for the afternoon with temps that will get into the 60s to around 70. A much better chance for heavier rain on Thursday into Friday AM.

There is potential for more than an inch of rain in Connecticut by midday Friday. After a break in the action this evening, clouds once again increase overnight tonight before a round of rain moves in by Thursday AM. Thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon/evening as well but we’re not expecting anything severe with this system. The good news is, it won’t be raining the whole time Thursday into Friday as we’re expecting waves of downpours rather than all day rain.

Friday afternoon we’ll dry out and continue with the dry weather into Saturday. Saturday is the pick of the weekend with sun and clouds and temps around 70. Sunday and Monday will feature temps in the 60s to around 70. Most of the time it’s dry but there will be some passing showers from time to time. So if you have any outdoor plans for Memorial Day, not a bad idea to have a backup indoor plan or a tent!

-Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

