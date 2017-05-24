Norwich man arrested for bringing cocaine into Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Norwich man has been arrested on federal firearms and narcotics charges for trafficking significant amounts of cocaine into Connecticut.

Norwich Police say 21 year old Javon Morse turned himself in this morning to the United States Marshal Service at U.S. District Court in Hartford to face the charges.

According to Norwich Police, Morse was arrested following an extensive investigation involving the Norwich Police and the FBI into the trafficking of cocaine into the state including Norwich from the southern portion of the United States.

During the investigation police seized two handguns, ammunition, two kilograms of cocaine, narcotics packaging materials, scales, cutting agents, marijuana, and numerous cell phones.