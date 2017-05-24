Norwich man arrested for bringing cocaine into Connecticut

By Published: Updated:
Javon Morse (Photo provided by Norwich Police)
2017 05 24 norwich cocaine bust morse evidence Norwich man arrested for bringing cocaine into Connecticut
(Evidence photo provided by Norwich Police)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)  –  A Norwich man has been arrested on federal firearms and narcotics charges for trafficking significant amounts of cocaine into Connecticut.

Norwich Police say 21 year old Javon Morse turned himself in this morning to the United States Marshal Service at U.S. District Court in Hartford to face the charges.

Related Content: Norwich police, FBI searching for fugitive

According to Norwich Police, Morse was arrested following an extensive investigation involving the Norwich Police and the FBI into the trafficking of cocaine into the state including Norwich from the southern portion of the United States.

During the investigation police seized two handguns, ammunition, two kilograms of cocaine, narcotics packaging materials, scales, cutting agents, marijuana, and numerous cell phones.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s