Pedestrian hurt after being struck by car in East Granby

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say one person is in the hospital Wednesday morning being treated for serious injuries after being hit by a car in East Granby.

According to police, it happened overnight on Spoonville Road near the intersection of Seymour Road. A moving truck employee was trying to help one of its trucks with a turn, when another car hit the man.

The victim, 67-year-old Robert Perryman, was taken to Hartford Hospital.

Police say the driver, 19-year-old Shawn Herring, is cooperating with investigators.