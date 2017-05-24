Plainfield police make narcotics arrest after traffic stop

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)- A driver making an illegal turn in Plainfield has led to the arrest of a Hartford man on multiple narcotics related charges.

Police say the car, driven by Jeffery Chambers, of Glastonbury, was initially pulled over when it made a wrong turn and was about to go the wrong way down Prospect Street. Officers say as they were talking to the driver, they smelled the odor of marijuana.

A passenger in the vehicle, 48-year-old Roland McCrary, told police he had ‘cuffed’ the marijuana in his backside. Police say they later found that he was concealing crack cocaine in his mouth.

McCrary faces charges that include possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana and interfering with a police officer. Chambers was issued a summons for driving the wrong way on a one way street.