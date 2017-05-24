Police arrest four, seize drugs from home in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police and New London Police arrested four individuals, seized cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine from a home in New London following a search warrant into narcotics.

On Thursday, May 18 around 11 a.m., the Connecticut State Police – Statewide Narcotics Task Force-East and the New London Police Department’s VICE and Intelligence Unit executed a narcotics search warrant at 45 Connecticut Ave. While in the residence, officers located and seized approximately 11.6 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 7.0 grams of heroin, and approximately 2.5 grams of methamphetamine (Crystal Meth).

The following people were arrested and charged:

Quamaine Darden, of Bridgeport. was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1500′ of a school, and interfering with police.

Winter Harden, of Gales Ferry, was charged with failure to appear second-degree, and possession of narcotics.

Danielle Krams, of Ledyard, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Karina Muradyan, of New London, was charged with interfering with police.