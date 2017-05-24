Part of Route 15 closed in North Haven after DOT worker struck by vehicle

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Part of Route 15 southbound is closed in North Haven after a state Department of Transportation worker was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

The North Haven Fire Department says Route 15 southbound is partially closed between exits 63 and 64 after a DOT worker was struck by a vehicle. The left lane is open to traffic.

#cttraffic: UPDATE – Rt 15 South has LEFT lane opened. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 24, 2017

State police say non-life threatening injuries have been reported in the accident.

#CTtraffic: Rte 15 sb x63 N Haven temporarily closed following DOT worker struck. Non life-threatening Injuries reported. #MoveOverCT — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 24, 2017

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and expect delays.

Rt 15 SB between Exit 63 & 64 FD units on scene of a pedestrian struck. Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays — North Haven FD (@NorthHavenFD) May 24, 2017

The accident remains under investigation.