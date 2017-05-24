Speedway, Indiana homes and businesses catch racing fever

Related Coverage Town of Speedway, Indiana gets ready for Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Indiana (NEXSTAR) — In Speedway, Indiana, it’s easy to tell what time of year it is.

One race fan in particular will let you know, just by showing you where he lives.

Tom Kestler, a resident of the town, has dubbed his home, “Racehouse.” This name is fitting as the house features rooms full of IndyCar models, apparel, and even appliances.

“After Monday, it’s just a normal house, but for this weekend, it’s a shrine,” said Kestler.

In May, Kestler’s collection expands outside as he hosts porch parties and raceday parking on his lawn.

Kestler explains that many of his neighbors do the same, even charging race fans to park on their properties.

“This whole neighborhood is flooded with cars parking now,” Kestler stated.

Related Content: Town of Speedway, Indiana gets ready for Indy 500

In Speedway, its not just the neighborhoods that catch racing fever. Downtown, the business transform as well.

At Three Sisters and a Trunk, a local fashion boutique, the store is filled with checkered attire.

“Believe it or not, it’s what people look for, especially in the town of Speedway,” “explained Toni Meyer, the store’s co-owner.

The checkered theme is also found at Barbecue and Bourbon, where servers dress up, and seats are filled.

With the town putting on such an extravagant display for the event, its easy to see why Speedway is a cherished place for racing fans.

Kestler can’t imagine living anywhere else, saying, “No. Not in the city. Not anywhere. Right here is the place.”

Ruining your lawn, might be a concern, but owners say the money is worth it. Kestler charges 20 dollars a car, and brings in more than a thousand dollars.

With a couple hundred thousand expected to fill the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, that’s a lot of customers for both neighbors and stores.