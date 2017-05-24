Summer hacks to reset your financial goals

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– All this month we have been saving you money to get you ready for summer. Now we are stretching your dollar with summer hacks that’ll help you reset your saving goals. By this point in the year many of you have abandoned your resolutions for the year and when it comes to money. It usually only gets worse in the summer with vacations and fun activities. It’s why finding money-savers before you splurge is so important.

From summer camps to family vacations we all know the warm months can be budget busters! If it was your resolution to get your finances in order this year, the time is now to make changes to offset those costs. Start with your gym, many places with let you freeze your membership to save money and take your routine outside for a while.

“If you’re not using it maybe not just freeze it but kill it. There’s a lot of things in your house now, there’s videos, there’s YouTube. Any workout you can possibly imagine, it’s on YouTube. You can do it in your living room if you’re so motivated. That would cost zero,” said Mike Chadwick with Chadwick Financial Advisors.

Chadwick gave us more ideas. Tweak your home now to lower cooling costs later. Cook outside to avoid heating your home with the oven and consider an alternative to air conditioners.

“Keep your air conditioning off, put in a whole house fan. A whole house fan will cool your house like that. You won’t even need air conditioning. You’ll pay a little bit of money to put it in but with the cost of energy today, think of what you can save month to month,” Chadwick said.

Think about pulling your older children out of camp and into a paying job like a summer tutor, a dog walker or life guard to teach them responsibility and save you money. You may also want to reconsider where you stay on vacation.

“We stayed exclusively at Air B & B’s and they were fantastic. They were probably half to 75% less than hotels,” he added.

Simply filling up your tires and taking the junk out of your car can improve your gas mileage immediately. They’re small changes that will add up to big savings over time. I recently told you about some freebies kids can take advantage of over the summer like movies or bowling!