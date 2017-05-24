Torrington man arrested in connection with woman’s fatal heroin overdose

WINCHESTER, Conn (WTNH) – State Police have charged a Torrington man in connection with the fatal heroin overdose of a Winsted woman.

According to investigators, 21-year-old Zachary Campanelli provided heroin to Skyler Northrup of Winsted. Northrup died from an overdose inside her home on December 4, 2016.

During the course of their investigation, police were able to track Campanelli’s connection to Northrup through her cell phone. Campanelli is charged with illegal sale of narcotics or certain hallucinogens and is being held on $100,000 bond. State Police say they expect to make additional arrests in this case.