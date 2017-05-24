Transform Your Health and Body With the Edge Challenge

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re looking to transform your health and body, The Edge Fitness Weight Loss Challenge is a good place to start. The Connecticut gym has helped a tremendous amount of people lose weight and learn how to live an all around healthy lifestyle.

The Edge Challenge is an eight-week program. Members are part of a team that works outs together and pushes each other to reach their goals. The team is headed by a personal trainer/team captain who leads once-a-week group workouts and also meets with each member for three 30 minute personal training sessions. The personal trainer also offers nutritional coaching and weighs participants bi-weekly to track their progress.

