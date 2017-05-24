Troopers remind residents to be aware of them ahead of holiday weekend

(WTNH) — Trooper Randall Tavares of the Connecticut State Police threads his way through stalled traffic responding to a car in the woods along Interstate-91.

As holiday traffic ramps up for the three day weekend, State Police are asking that you keep an eye out for them as they’re working.

“Just trying to maneuver through the traffic and get to an emergency situation can be tough, so we really encourage people to pay attention and be aware of the State Police going up and down the highway.”

Tavares says with added Memorial Day traffic, everything is more intensified and there is less room for error.

Even if you take just a quick glance at a text, things can go horribly wrong.

“You do have to be aware out here because one little mishap and unfortunately, you can end up on the side of the road like this, thank goodness it’s not an accident.”

With gas prices low and good weather on the horizon, troopers expect more traffic than normal. They ask you to please stay sober and stay focused.