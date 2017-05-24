Trump budget worries CT child & family advocates

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Over 300,000 children in Connecticut are insured through Medicaid and advocates now worry that their healthcare could soon be in jeopardy. A federal budget being pushed by President Donald Trump includes deep funding cuts to Medicaid and other social safety nets.

“It really represents a massive disinvestment in the economy and the people of this state,” said Ellen Shemitz, executive director of Connecticut Voices for Children.

After getting a look at Trump’s budget proposal, Connecticut Voices for Children worry the massive cuts he seeks would be detrimental not just for those in need, but for Connecticut’s overall economy as well.

“It puts all of us at risk,” Shemitz said. “It puts at risk the healthy development of our children. Puts at risk the education of our future workforce.”

Trump’s proposal slashes $3.6 trillion over 10 years, in efforts to balance the federal budget. The cuts include $800 billion from Medicaid and $193 billion from food stamps, both critical safety nets for poor families.

“When children do well, when we invest strategically in children it benefits the entire state,” Shemitz said. “In terms of a more prepared workforce. In terms of less need for social services later on.”

Governor Malloy sounded off also, saying in a statement that Trump’s plan would devastate environmental programs, undercut educational initiatives, and prove detrimental to the sick, elderly, and poor. The statement continued by saying, “While we continue to analyze its impact on the state, it is abundantly clear that President Trump’s budget is abysmal for working Americans. In an effort to provide his wealthy friends tax breaks and fund his own unpopular projects…”

So far, President Trump’s budget proposal has gotten criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, making for a safe bet that there will be some changes before a finalized budget is voted on.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s