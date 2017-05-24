Waterford donation jar theft suspect to face charges

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford police are saying the man believed to have stolen the donation jar from a Hess station will face charges.

According to authorities, Joseph Tonelli, 34, stole the jar from the gas station at 124 Boston Post Road last week. He allegedly distracted the clerk behind the counter before putting the jar for “Friday’s Dog Rescue Foundation” under his shirt and leaving the building.

Police arrested Tonelli on Wednesday morning on charges of Larceny in the Sixth Degree among other related charges.