WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford police say Wednesday a paving project will restrict parts of Route 1 and Old Mill Road in their town, and are advising drivers to avoid the area.

A traffic alert was issued Wednesday morning, warning Waterford residents to avoid Old Mill Road and Route 1, near the bridge, if possible.

Police say a paving project in the area will restrict the road for “most of the day,” and that “heavy delays” should be expected when traveling through the area.