What’s Brewing: Dunkin’ Donuts celebrating Iced Coffee Day with donations

(WTNH) — On today’s edition of What’s Brewing, Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating Iced Coffee Day by donating a dollar to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center with every cup of iced coffee you buy on Wednesday.

“Dancing With The Stars” has a new champion, running back Rashad Jennings and his partner Emma Slater. This makes Jennings the 4th football star to take the prize!

The winner of the ultimate Las Vegas giveaway is Joanne DiDomizio from Cheshire. Joanna wins a trip for two with round trip airfare, thanks to our friends at Delta Airlines and Big Y. She also wins a three night stay at the Manadalay Bay Casino & Resort and tickets to see “Michael Jackson One.”

It’s National Brother’s Day! Teresa Dufour gave a shout out to her brother Peter. Ryan Kristafer gives a shout out to his brother Rick.

Tom Cruise confirms there will be a Top Gun 2 during an interview with an Australian morning show.

Apple patented a circular pizza box back in 2010 that stops soggy crusts.

A survey by Flexjobs.com found that 80% of respondents said flexibility was a top consideration when considering a new job.