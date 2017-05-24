Woman goes into labor on Lebanon highway

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman went into labor while pulled over on the side of Route 2 in Lebanon on Tuesday.

Troop K was alerted of a woman going into labor while pulled over to the side of Route 2 eastbound in Lebanon, right near exit 22.

While awaiting state police, an off-duty trooper was in the area and assisted the woman with first aid services, until the other troopers arrived. Once on-duty state troopers arrived, they continued with the child-birth process until an ambulance arrived.

The woman was then transported to Backus Hospital where she later gave birth.