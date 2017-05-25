2017 graduates at Achievement First Amistad High School celebrate success

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Proud moments at the podium as 60 soon to be high school graduates announce their college intentions. Every single one of the 103 seniors at Achievement First Amistad High School in New Haven was accepted into at least one college.

Isis Anderson was accepted into eight, including four Ivy League schools.

“My parents did not finish college and my grandma had a sixth grade education. She immigrated to America from Jamaica,” said Anderson.

In the audience at today’s signing ceremony sat both her mother and grandmother.

“This is the most beautiful thing she tell me. Grandma, I’m going to go to college for you, and she lift my heart,” said Casside Anderson, Isis’ grandmother.

“Very determined, very strong will. But, she’s awesome. That’s my angel,” said Sonia Rochester, Isis’ mother.

Amistad has a history of excellence. This year the U.S. News and World Report ranked the school first in the state and 20th in the nation. With a 99% black and Hispanic population these students are beating the odds.

“Our students do come from communities that sometimes be plagued with different challenges and what we really try to focus on is helping our students kind of silence that noise and really tap into the potential that is within them,” said Emery Sykes, Dean of College Services.

Isis is heading to Stanford University in California in the fall. Her advice for current and future high schoolers:

“Find your purpose. Find your motivation. Do your work,” said Anderson. “Think long-term because if you just think day by day then you won’t really have a goal.”