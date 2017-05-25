Airbnb renters charge $2,500 per night ahead of Indy 500

(NEXSTAR) — We’re counting down to Sunday’s Indy 500. You can see it right here on News 8.

Some people are using room sharing sites to find a place to stay with some folks charging $2,500 a night.

With many hotels selling out weeks ago, there aren’t many options.

For that much money, some fans told us the house better be worth it. We took a trip to find out what paying thousands a night can get you.

The greatest spectacle in racing can also feel like the greatest wallet pinch.

Related Content: Town of Speedway, Indiana gets ready for Indy 500

“It was $559, which I was thinking an Indy would be about $250,” said Cole Mcilwraith, a visitor.

With thousands traveling to Indianapolis, fans need a place to stay.

One option, this property, at $2,500 a night.

“If you’re spending that much money for a bed and breakfast, you would hope that you get very good treatment,” said Robert Heere, a visitor.

“It better be an awesome place. It better have a pool. Maybe a butler,” Mcilwraith added.

“When you look around, do you think you’re worth $2,500 a night?” Nick Natario asked Airbnb renter, Kevin Warren.

“I think we are. We offer a lot more than the average home. You’re not just renting a home. You’re renting an entire property,” Warren said.

Warren gave us a tour before race fans park for the weekend.

Related Content: Millions to continue tradition of listening to Indy 500 on the radio

“Obviously this is the living room. It’s very efficient. Then of course, a full bedroom,” Warren added.

In addition to the carriage suite, the main house features suites.

“I actually have to turn away 20 to 30 bookings. There just aren’t enough of us around.”

This isn’t the only Airbnb option. the company says 2,000 guests use the site around Indianapolis this weekend, giving homeowners more than $400,000. Hotels win as well. 33,000 rooms are booked. Visit Indy says they increase prices, too. Prices are 20 percent higher this year compared to this time two years ago.

Warren rents five properties this weekend at double the price. With the Indy 500 continuing to be a must-see, he says neighbors are realizing how profitable it can be.

“When you started this three years ago, was there a lot of competition on Airbnb or have things changed?”

“There actually wasn’t. There were probably only two or three homes that Airbnb’d and now there are thousands,” said Warren.