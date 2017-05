BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday night.

According to police, they were notified about a person on the ground in at 9:23 p.m. They say a citizen found the unidentified male body on the ground at Railroad and Wordin Avenue, near Went Field Park. They say the man suffered from a gunshot wound.

Police say the scene was cleared early Thursday morning and the investigation is ongoing.

