Cars stolen from, burglarized at Rocky Hill apartment complex

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of people stole two cars and broke into several others in Rocky Hill, according to authorities.

Police say an officer saw the group at a Kensington Lane apartment complex early on May 18, but the suspects took off in a stolen car. Authorities say the group stole another car from the apartment complex, and several others were burglarized.

Officials say the suspects used a stolen credit card at a Walmart in Manchester and a Walgreens in Hartford within hours of the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Officer Sequin at (860) 258-7640 and reference case #17-10755.