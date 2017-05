City of Milford collaborating for ‘Elm City Party Bike’

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of Milford is partnering with ‘Elm City Party Bike‘ for rides in and around Milford.

There are eight dates set throughout the summer to and from major events like Oyster Festival, Annual Fireworks and Woodmont Day.

The schedule is as follows:

May 25, City Hall, 4 p.m.

May 25, Downtown Kick Off Tour. 6-8 p.m.

June 11, Pirate’s Day, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

July 1, Annual Fireworks Event 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

July 2, Walnut Beach Tour 6-8 p.m.

July 29, Woodmont Day 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

August 5, Walnut Beach Tour 6-8 p.m.

August 6, Walnut Beach Tour 6-8 p.m.

August 19, Oyster Festival 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.