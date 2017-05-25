Cruisin’ Connecticut – Harvesting Asparagus at Bishop’s Orchards

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Guilford, home of Bishop’s Orchards.

We’re so close to strawberry picking season, but in the mean time we’re going to show you how the Bishop family is cultivating a crop that takes three years from seed to harvest!

We caught up with 6th generation Bishop-family farmer, Sarah bishop Dellaventura:

We’ve been around – the Bishop family for 146 years a s a business. We didn’t start as an apple orchard, which we’re infamously known for. We started as a dairy farm actually. I’m the 6th generation. I worked on the farm since an early age. It was kind of like “bring you kid to work…” every day.

Dellaventura explains how the farm cultivates asparagus:

Asparagus is an early season vegetable. Can they sprout up quite a bit in one day? They can sprout up quite a bit in one day… it all depends on Mother Nature. It’s the name of the game in farming, so warmer temperatures definitely help with production. You don’t pull it. You just cut it. You’re usually looking for 6-8″… usually closer to 8″ to cut. And you basically just hold it and go to the base of the stalk and just cut it. We cut the crop in the early morning, so you’ll already see cut marks like this across the field from what they picked. It’s the first crop that’s picked during the day.

If asparagus aren’t harvested, they’ll flower, and often used in bouquets like baby’s breath.

Strawberry picking should kick off around June 10th at Bishop’s Orchards. Learn more about the farm, and visit here: 1355 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT 06437

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer