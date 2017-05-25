Employee seriously hurt in Schick factory accident in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– An employee was seriously injured in an accident at the Schick factory in Milford on Thursday morning.

The Milford Fire Department tells News 8 that they are on the scene after a female employee became entangled and entrapped in a machine while working at Schick Manufacturing Inc., inside the Edgewell Personal Care facility at 10 Leighton Road.

Fire officials say extrication and advanced life support was needed. They added that a tourniquet was also applied as there was extreme bleeding.

The unidentified victim was taken to Yale- New Haven Hospital but her current condition is unknown.

