Former News 8 anchor inducted into Conn. Society of Professional Journalists’ Hall of Fame

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Some familiar faces at a dinner for the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists on Thursday night.

News 8’s Laura Hutchinson co-hosted the SPJ Awards dinner at the Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange.

At the event, former News 8 anchor, Diane Smith, was inducted into the SPJ Hall of Fame.

Smith says the award was an honor and a surprise.

“As you’re going through your career, you just think you’re going through your career, doing journalism everyday or doing youre work. You don’t think about Hall of Fame. That’s like a thing they put baseball players in in Cooperstown so it’s really exciting, but it’s also very surprising,” she said.

Smith worked at News 8 from 1982 until 1999.

She currently owns her own media company and has written several books.

A number of other awards were handed out tonight to several schools and media outlets.