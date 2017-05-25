Former Old Lyme pastor found guilty of sexual assault

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A jury at Middlesex Superior Court found a former Old Lyme pastor guilty of sexual assault on Thursday afternoon.

Francisco Moran, 59, was a former pastor at The Good Samaritan Church. He was arrested in April 2015 by Clinton police after being investigated for allegedly sexually assaulting some of his female parishioners. One of the victims was underage, according to officials.

Moran was found guilty of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree among other related charges.

Moran was ordered to forfeit his passport and was remanded into custody of the Department of Corrections. He is currently being held on a two million dollar bond.