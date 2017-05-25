Gov. Malloy to participate in groundbreaking ceremony for homeless facility

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy will participate in a groundbreaking ceremony in New Haven for a new homeless facility.

The Governor will joining New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and Department of Housing Commissioner Evonne Klein to unveil a new housing complex for homeless youth and young adult.

The facility is being made possible by the support of state bond funding.

The housing complex will serve as a permanent home for homeless youth, and will be located Winchester Avenue in New Haven.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the future home of New Haven of Youth Continuum’s Winchester Manor starts on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.