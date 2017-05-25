Governor to view arena improvements

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- Governor Malloy is taking a trip to the XL Center in Hartford Thursday afternoon, but he won’t be attending a game or musical performance..

The governor will take a tour of the upgrades that are set to be made at the arena this summer..

Among the items on the agenda is the replacement of an ice-making machine that dates all the way back to the 1970’s. The old New England Whalers of the National Hockey League were playing their games at the arena. The governor’s tour is expected to begin at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.