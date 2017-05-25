Heavy rain today – Higher tides tonight

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Another day, another round of steady rain for Connecticut. Rain will invade the state through the morning today and continue right through Friday morning. The rain will be steady and heavy this morning but become very scattered for the afternoon/evening. We can’t rule out a few thunderstorms late in the evening and overnight tonight but we’re not expecting anything severe at this time.

Waves of heavy rain will continue for Friday morning but the good news is that we’ll dry things out and even clear things out slowly Friday afternoon. This means it will be dry for any proms going on Friday evening! When all is said and done, we’re expecting between .5″-1.5″ of rain by midday Friday.

One issue we’re watching is minor coastal flooding. A persistent E-NE wind and higher astronomical tides will lead to water levels being roughly 1.5′-2′ above normal. If you live in a low lying area or typically see minor flooding during slightly above normal high tides, then not a bad idea to plan ahead.

Thanks for reading!

-Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

