I-84 closed on Waterbury / Middlebury town line after rollover accident

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Interstate-84 is closed in one direction on the Middlebury / Waterbury town line following a car accident on Thursday night.

According to troopers, the right lane and on-ramp of I-84 westbound at exit 17 in Middlebury is closed after a car accident. They say there was a rollover crash with life threatening injuries. DOT officials say only one car was involved.

#CTtraffic: I84 wb x17 Middlebury right lane & on-ramp CLOSED for rollover crash w/life threatening injuries. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 26, 2017

Police are warning motorists to reduce speed as they approach the area.

There is no word on how many people were involved in the accident or what injuries they may have sustained. Police have not released the names of the people involved in the accident.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.