In The Bender Kitchen: Flanders Nature Center and Comfort Zone

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you haven’t visited Flanders Nature Center in Woodbury, next month is the perfect opportunity.

Flanders Executive Director Arthur Milnor, along with Comfort Zone Founder Jeffery Sharp, spoke about  Flanders Field & Forest 5K Trail Run/Walk happening on Friday, June 9th.

This is one of the biggest fundraisers for Flander Nature Center. It acquires, preserves, and manages land; and uses the land to promote the understanding and appreciation of nature, art, and the environment.

Teresa Dufour brought her son Dante for Farm Day at Flander Nature Center last week.

